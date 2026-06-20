Dr Danish Aman has received a prestigious Philanthropy Award at a ceremony held in Karachi, marking recognition of his contributions to humanitarian and social work.

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The award was presented by the Honourable Ambassador of the Philippines during the event, which brought together guests and close associates of the recipient.

The ceremony highlighted efforts in philanthropy and community service, with attendees acknowledging the importance of social welfare initiatives.

Dr Aman was accompanied by close friends and well-wishers who joined him to mark the occasion. The gathering reflected appreciation for his work in the field of humanitarian support.

Organisers said the event aimed to recognise individuals contributing to social development and public welfare.

The ceremony concluded with photographs and informal interactions among guests.