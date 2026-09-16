TDAP Holds Islamabad Session to Boost E-Commerce Skills for Women Entrepreneurs

TDAP and PITAD officials with women entrepreneurs during an awareness session on e-commerce and digital skills in Islamabad.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) held an awareness session on e-commerce and digital skills for women entrepreneurs in Islamabad.

TDAP’s Women Entrepreneur Division organised the session with the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD).

The interactive event aimed to strengthen women entrepreneurs’ digital capabilities. It covered e-commerce, digital entrepreneurship, digital marketing and online business growth.

Participants also learned about digital payments and opportunities to reach domestic and international markets.

TDAP Highlights Export Opportunities

Dr Hira Arshad, Assistant Director of TDAP’s Women Entrepreneur Division, delivered the welcome remarks.

She highlighted TDAP’s efforts to create more export opportunities for women entrepreneurs. These efforts include targeted training, awareness sessions and institutional support.

Ms Shazia Adnan, Director General of PITAD, also addressed the participants.

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Meanwhile, Salman Mufti, Additional Secretary (Trade Policy) at the Ministry of Commerce, spoke about the importance of digital transformation.

Naima Ansari, former President of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), also attended the session.

Hina Zulfiqar, Vice President of the Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI), participated as well.

Their participation reflected continued support for women-led businesses and their role in Pakistan’s export sector.

Experts Explain Digital Business Tools

Muhammad Irfan, Director General (Services & E-Commerce) at the Ministry of Commerce, conducted the technical sessions.

He provided practical guidance on the e-commerce ecosystem and digital entrepreneurship.

The session also covered digital marketing, online business growth and digital payments. Participants learned about policy and regulatory requirements.

In addition, Irfan explained how businesses can use data and digital tools for growth.

He guided participants on moving from local online selling towards export readiness. The discussion also covered customer trust and digital business records.

Focus on International Market Access

The session highlighted the role of digital platforms in expanding market access.

Participants explored ways to build stronger online businesses. They also discussed how e-commerce can help women entrepreneurs reach international customers.

The interactive format included presentations and question-and-answer discussions.

Women entrepreneurs and representatives from the Islamabad and Rawalpindi Women Chambers attended the event.

Certificates Distributed at Closing

The event concluded with certificate distribution by Kosar Zaidi, former Trade Minister of Pakistan to Kabul.

Zaidi also addressed the participating women entrepreneurs.

The session reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to developing women entrepreneurs’ skills. It also highlighted the authority’s efforts to support digital commerce and export-oriented businesses.

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