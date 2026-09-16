September 16, 2026

Nawaz Sharif Calls Sindh Governor to Offer Condolences

Web Desk September 16, 2026
Nawaz Sharif offers condolences to Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi over his father-in-law’s death.

Nawaz Sharif speaks with Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi by phone to offer condolences over his father-in-law’s death.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif telephoned Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi to offer condolences over the death of his father-in-law.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathy to the governor during the telephone call.

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He also prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Governor Thanks Nawaz Sharif

Governor Nehal Hashmi thanked Nawaz Sharif for his condolences and expression of sympathy.

The governor’s father-in-law, Syed Imam Raza Karim, passed away on September 16. According to the Governor House spokesperson, his funeral prayers were scheduled in Gulistan-e-Johar, while burial was to take place at Model Colony Cemetery.

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