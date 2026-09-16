Nawaz Sharif Calls Sindh Governor to Offer Condolences

Nawaz Sharif speaks with Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi by phone to offer condolences over his father-in-law’s death.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif telephoned Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi to offer condolences over the death of his father-in-law.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathy to the governor during the telephone call.

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He also prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

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Governor Nehal Hashmi thanked Nawaz Sharif for his condolences and expression of sympathy.

The governor’s father-in-law, Syed Imam Raza Karim, passed away on September 16. According to the Governor House spokesperson, his funeral prayers were scheduled in Gulistan-e-Johar, while burial was to take place at Model Colony Cemetery.

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