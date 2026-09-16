foodpanda and House of Habib sign an MoU to provide exclusive dining benefits to around 2,400 employees.

foodpanda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with House of Habib to provide exclusive employee food benefits across its group companies.

Under the agreement, foodpanda for Business will offer its Business Premium Deals programme to employees across all 12 House of Habib companies.

Around 2,400 employees will receive access to dining discounts and exclusive food offers. The programme will come at zero administrative or financial cost to House of Habib.

Digital Food Benefits for Employees

The partnership addresses growing demand for food-related workplace benefits.

According to industry insights cited by foodpanda, 67 percent of employees identify meal benefits as their top workplace perk. In addition, 44 percent say shared meals help strengthen team relationships.

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However, traditional corporate food programmes can create challenges for HR departments. These include subsidy costs, administrative work, procurement delays and low employee participation.

Business Premium Deals aims to remove these barriers through a digital platform.

Employees Get Discounts at 1,000 Restaurants

House of Habib employees can activate the benefit through a three-step process.

They need to register, verify their corporate email and switch to their corporate profile within the foodpanda app.

Once activated, employees can access discounts of up to 25 percent at more than 1,000 partner restaurants.

The programme also includes Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotions and selected bundle deals.

Based on average usage, employees could save more than PKR 36,000 annually, according to foodpanda.

foodpanda Highlights Employee Engagement

Arsalan Mahmood, Director Finance at foodpanda Pakistan, said modern employee benefits should deliver measurable value without creating additional administrative pressure.

He said the House of Habib partnership demonstrates how technology can modernise corporate wellness programmes.

According to Mahmood, removing financial subsidies and complex approval processes allows companies to offer employee rewards more easily.

Zero HR Administration

House of Habib employees will gain access to automated savings on personal food orders.

Meanwhile, HR teams will not need to manage invoices, reimbursements or individual food vendors.

The company said the benefits can be introduced across its corporate ecosystem within days.

The agreement marks another step in foodpanda’s expansion into B2B digital solutions.

Through these services, the platform aims to help organisations across Pakistan use digital and quick-commerce infrastructure to support employee satisfaction and retention.

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