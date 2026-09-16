Customs Agents Alliance Wins Association Elections

Customs Agents Alliance celebrates its victory in the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association elections in Karachi.

The Customs Agents Alliance-backed panel won all seats in the annual elections of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association. The panel defeated the group backed by the Businessmen Group (BMG).

A total of 494 votes were cast in the elections, according to the results.

In the Associate Class, the Customs Agents Alliance-backed panel received 321 votes. The BMG-backed panel secured 41 votes, while voters recorded 63 mixed votes.

The Corporate Class recorded 60 votes. The Customs Agents Alliance won all seats in this category.

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The election results showed clear victories for all candidates nominated by the Customs Agents Alliance. The BMG-backed panel did not win any seats.

Following the announcement, Customs Agents Alliance leaders and supporters celebrated the results. Leaders including Asif Sakhi and Khurram Ejaz congratulated fellow members on the victory.

The alliance leadership said it would continue working for the welfare of customs agents. It also pledged to address business-related challenges and issues affecting the wider trade community.

The newly elected representatives will focus on improving coordination with relevant authorities. They will also seek solutions to difficulties faced by customs agents and traders.

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