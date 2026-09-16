Pakistan Invites Chinese Investors for Joint Ventures

Pakistan invites Chinese investors to establish joint ventures and manufacturing facilities across key industrial sectors.

Pakistan has invited Chinese manufacturers and investors to establish joint ventures and production facilities in the country.

The invitation targets dyes and chemicals, agro-chemicals, biotechnology, industrial chemicals and other value-added sectors. Islamabad wants to deepen bilateral trade and promote joint industrial production.

Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Chairman Salim Valimuhammad extended the invitation while representing Pakistan at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) and the IBI 99 Global Business Linkage Festival in Beijing.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi also attended the event. Senator Rana Mahmoodul-Hassan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Muhammad Asif Khatri and Muhammad Jawwad Iqbal also participated.

Pakistan Seeks Joint Industrial Production

Valimuhammad described Pakistan and China as “iron brothers.” He said the next phase of economic cooperation should focus on building industries together.

He said Pakistan should move beyond trade in finished products. Joint manufacturing, technology transfers and investment partnerships could create new industrial opportunities.

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Pakistan’s dyes and chemicals sector supports the country’s textile, leather and coatings exports. These exports are valued at around $20 billion, according to Valimuhammad.

Pakistan imports more than $1.5 billion in dyes and chemicals each year. China supplies about 85% of these imports. The figures highlight the existing market and the potential for local manufacturing.

Valimuhammad invited Chinese companies to explore several investment opportunities. These include textile dyes and auxiliaries, reactive and disperse dyes, environmentally compliant chemicals, crop-protection products and biotechnology.

Other opportunities include sodium hydrosulphite, sodium sulphite, citric acid, acetic acid, oxalic acid, hydrogen peroxide, coatings, adhesives and specialty chemicals.

Opportunities in Agriculture and Industry

Valimuhammad also highlighted Pakistan’s agriculture sector. He said the crop-protection market exceeds Rs100 billion.

A significant share of pesticide active ingredients comes from imports. Chinese investment and technology could support local production and reduce import dependence.

Local manufacturing could also help Pakistani companies access regional export markets.

He also pointed to opportunities in hydrogen peroxide production. According to Valimuhammad, the sector can expand capacity and develop export-oriented production.

Growing construction and industrial activity has also increased demand for coatings and adhesives. This creates further opportunities for Chinese investors in specialty and environmentally compliant chemicals.

SIFC and CPEC Offer Investment Opportunities

Valimuhammad urged Chinese companies to consider investment opportunities in Pakistan. He highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) special economic zones.

He said government initiatives aim to create a more investor-friendly environment. These measures include streamlined approvals, serviced industrial land, fiscal incentives and support for foreign investors.

“Come to Pakistan. Invest in dyes, agro-chemicals, biotechnology and industrial chemicals. The market is ready, the government is supportive and PCDMA is your partner,” he said.

PCDMA Seeks Stronger Business Links

The PCDMA chairman said the association wants to expand beyond its traditional trading role. The association plans to facilitate joint ventures, manufacturing plants, technology-transfer partnerships and investment links.

He said PCDMA had already signed memorandums of understanding with SIEM and CCPIT at China InterDye 2026 in Shanghai.

The association is now offering Chinese investors access to potential Pakistani business partners and industrial buyers through its membership network.

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