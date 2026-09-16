Pakistan-Australia Business Forum Celebrates Bilateral Trade Achievements

Pakistan-Australia Business Forum hosts its Annual Award Ceremony Dinner in Karachi to celebrate bilateral trade achievements.

The Pakistan-Australia Business Forum (PABF) hosted its Annual Award Ceremony Dinner in Karachi. The event brought together business leaders, government officials and trade representatives from Pakistan and Australia.

The gathering celebrated progress in commercial relations between the two countries. Timothy Kane, High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, attended the event as Patron-in-Chief of PABF.

His participation reflected Australia’s interest in stronger economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

PABF Chairman Pervez Madraswala highlighted the Forum’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said PABF continued its business engagement despite the challenges.

The Forum organized several webinars with the Australian High Commission and Austrade. It also engaged the Pakistan Trade Commission in Sydney, Pakistan High Commission and FPCCI officials.

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These initiatives kept both business communities connected. They also created new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

PABF also led a delegation of Pakistani pulses traders to Gulfood Expo 2025 in Dubai. The Forum worked with Austrade to arrange one-to-one business meetings at the event.

The meetings helped Pakistani traders establish new business connections. They also opened opportunities for further trade between Pakistan and Australia.

During the ceremony, PABF recognized leading traders and business figures for their contributions to bilateral trade. The awards covered several important sectors.

These included agriculture, food, education, energy and technology.

The event highlighted the role of private-sector cooperation in expanding trade and investment. PABF also reaffirmed its efforts to build stronger links between Pakistani and Australian businesses.

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