DENZA launches its B5 and B8 luxury SUVs in Pakistan through Mega Motor Company.

The BYD-backed luxury brand launches two plug-in hybrid SUVs, with prices starting at Rs35.99 million and bookings available online.

KARACHI, November 28: DENZA has officially entered Pakistan through a partnership with Mega Motor Company (MMC), introducing two luxury SUVs, the DENZA B5 and B8.

The launch follows BYD’s successful entry into Pakistan. It also marks a new development in the country’s luxury automotive market, as demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs) continues to grow.

DENZA combines electric technology, advanced features and premium design. The brand aims to offer Pakistani customers a blend of luxury, performance and off-road capability.

Founded in 2010, DENZA has built its international presence around technology, design and vehicle performance. Its recent recognition includes the 2025 Red Dot Award for Best Product Design for the B8.

The B5 also received the Best New-Generation 4×4 award at the 2026 Automotive Excellence Awards in Kuwait.

DENZA Highlights Its Vision for Luxury Mobility

Speaking at the launch, Ketsu Zhang, Deputy General Manager of BYD’s Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, said DENZA represented a new generation of luxury vehicles.

He said the brand combined advanced technology with high-quality manufacturing. He also welcomed the growing acceptance of NEVs in Pakistan and customers’ confidence in BYD’s technology.

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Zhang said DENZA was introducing two powerful luxury SUVs, the B5 and B8, to Pakistani consumers. He added that both models had established their presence in international markets.

Danish Khaliq, Vice President of Sales and Strategy at BYD-MMC, said the company aimed to bring the same global technology standards to Pakistan.

He said DENZA’s arrival reflected confidence in the Pakistani market and its growing strategic importance to BYD Auto.

Khaliq added that the company wanted to establish DENZA among Pakistan’s leading luxury automotive brands. It would also provide an integrated customer support system, covering vehicle purchases and after-sales services.

Both SUVs Feature BYD’s DMO Super Hybrid Technology

The DENZA B5 and B8 offer different performance characteristics. However, both models use BYD’s patented Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid technology.

The plug-in hybrid system combines electric power with a turbocharged petrol engine. It also features two electric motors and a second-generation Blade Battery.

This combination aims to deliver strong performance, improved energy efficiency and off-road capability.

DENZA B5 Combines Performance with Off-Road Capability

The DENZA B5 features a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and two electric motors. Together, they produce 425 kW of power and 760 Nm of torque.

The SUV accelerates from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.8 seconds. It offers a claimed combined range of up to 975 kilometres under NEDC testing.

Its pure electric driving range reaches up to 100 kilometres.

The B5 also features a four-wheel-drive system and front and rear differential locks. These features support traction and control on challenging terrain.

In addition, its advanced suspension and premium interior aim to provide comfort during everyday journeys and off-road driving.

Flagship DENZA B8 Offers Three-Row Luxury

The flagship DENZA B8 features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and two electric motors. The system delivers a combined 450 kW of power and 760 Nm of torque.

Like the B5, the B8 can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.8 seconds.

It offers a claimed combined range of up to 1,040 kilometres under NEDC testing. Its pure electric range reaches up to 115 kilometres.

The B8 features a spacious three-row cabin with Nappa leather upholstery. Its equipment includes electrically adjustable seats with massage functions.

A premium 18-speaker Devialet sound system adds to the cabin experience.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

Both SUVs include several advanced driving and vehicle-control technologies.

These include the DiSus-P intelligent body control system, which adjusts vehicle movement and balance according to road conditions.

The Leopard Turn technology helps drivers manoeuvre through tight spaces and challenging turns.

Both models also feature a reinforced body structure, advanced sensing technology and intelligent driver-assistance systems.

DENZA says the vehicles have received a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

Prices and Booking Details

Mega Motor Company has announced the following prices for the new DENZA range:

Model Price DENZA B5 Rs35,990,000 DENZA B8 Dynamic Rs50,990,000 DENZA B8 Premium Rs54,990,000

Customers can book the vehicles through the official website at denza-mega.com.

The company is also developing a DENZA Experience Centre in Karachi. It is expected to open to customers next week.

The centre will allow visitors to explore the brand, its technology and its luxury vehicles.

The launch event brought together senior representatives from BYD’s headquarters and Mega Motor Company. Automotive industry figures and customers also attended.

Guests viewed the two SUVs and received detailed briefings from specialists about their features and technology.

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