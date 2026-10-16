Pakistan’s Synergy Group earns two international advertising honours in Malaysia for campaigns developed by Signite Digital and Synergy Advertising.

KARACHI, October 16, 2026: Pakistan’s integrated marketing communications group, Synergy Group, has won two international awards at the Dragons of Asia Awards 2026 in Malaysia, adding to its record of achievements in advertising and creative communications.

The group’s subsidiary, Signite Digital, won a Gold Dragon Award in the Loyalty and Acquisition category for KFC Pakistan’s “Champions Deal” campaign. The campaign gained significant popularity during the ICC Champions Trophy, demonstrating the impact of creative marketing and customer engagement.

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Meanwhile, Synergy Advertising, another group subsidiary, secured a Bronze Dragon Award in the Product Launch and Relaunch category for Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) “Blaze Xtreme” campaign. The campaign positioned PSO’s fully synthetic 10W-40 four-stroke motorcycle engine oil as a premium upgrade for everyday commuters and heavy-bike enthusiasts.

Commenting on the achievement, Synergy Group Chairman and CEO Ahmed Kapadia said the awards reflected the team’s ability to deliver campaigns that meet international advertising standards.

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He said the group’s campaigns had received recognition at prestigious international events over the years, reflecting its commitment to innovation, creative storytelling and effective execution. Kapadia also thanked the group’s clients for their trust and collaboration in achieving these milestones.

The Dragons of Asia Awards is an annual event held in Malaysia that recognises outstanding achievements in marketing, advertising and communications across Asia. The awards celebrate brand owners and advertising agencies for their creativity, innovation and effective communication and media strategies.

The latest recognition highlights the work of Synergy Group’s teams in developing campaigns for major brands in Pakistan’s fast-evolving consumer and energy markets.

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