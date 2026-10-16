EDF Signs First International MoU with Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community

Economic Diplomacy Forum signs its first international MoU with Indonesia’s IMEC/KPMI in Jakarta.

The Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF) has signed its first international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (IMEC/KPMI). The agreement aims to expand economic cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

EDF Founder President signed the agreement on behalf of the forum. He signed the MoU with Rachmat Sutarnas Marpaung, Chairman of IMEC/KPMI, during a ceremony in Jakarta.

Partnership to Promote Bilateral Trade

The agreement seeks to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries. It also identifies opportunities for cooperation in halal industries, Islamic finance and entrepreneurship.

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Furthermore, the partnership will encourage business networking and joint economic initiatives. Both organisations aim to facilitate stronger connections between entrepreneurs and business communities in Pakistan and Indonesia.

USD 15 Million in Aspirational Business Opportunities

According to the announcement, the MoU envisages facilitating business opportunities with an aspirational value of USD 15 million.

The target reflects the partnership’s ambitions for future commercial engagement. However, it represents an aspirational value rather than confirmed trade or investment.

EDF Expands Its International Engagement

EDF described the agreement as an important milestone in its international development. The forum said the partnership would support its efforts to promote Pakistan’s economic diplomacy and build global business connections.

The agreement also provides a platform to explore new opportunities for collaboration between Pakistani and Indonesian entrepreneurs.

The initiative marks a step towards stronger economic engagement between the two countries. Its impact will depend on the business activities and joint projects developed under the partnership.

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