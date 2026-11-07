Sindh Government Announces Security Measures for Diwali Celebrations Across Province

Diwali Celebrations across Sindh to receive security arrangements and government support.

Authorities directed to secure temples and religious gatherings, while November 9 declared a holiday for the Hindu community.

The Sindh government has announced comprehensive security and administrative arrangements for Diwali celebrations across the province from November 8 to 10.

Government spokesperson Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani extended greetings to the Hindu community and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to religious freedom, interfaith harmony and minority rights.

He said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed authorities to ensure peaceful, secure and dignified celebrations throughout Sindh.

Security Arrangements at Temples and Religious Gatherings

Hemnani said police authorities across the province had received strict instructions to provide comprehensive security at Hindu temples, places of worship, community spaces and religious gatherings.

The chief minister had also directed relevant departments to coordinate with electricity distribution companies. The aim is to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in Hindu neighbourhoods and at places of worship during the festivities.

November 9 Declared Holiday for Hindu Community

The spokesperson confirmed that the Sindh government had declared November 9 a holiday for the Hindu community to facilitate Diwali celebrations.

Governor Sindh Meets Industrialists to Discuss Technical Training and Jobs for Balochistan’s Youth

He said protecting religious freedom and allowing every community to observe its faith with dignity and security remained both a constitutional responsibility and a government commitment.

Hemnani added that, in line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial government remained committed to equal citizenship, minority rights and interfaith harmony.

Government Recognises Hindu Community’s Contributions

Hemnani acknowledged the Hindu community’s longstanding contributions to Sindh’s social, economic and cultural development.

He said religious coexistence and mutual respect had remained important parts of the province’s history and identity.

“ Sindh’s diversity is its strength,” he said, adding that Diwali’s message of the triumph of light over darkness reflected shared values of peace, tolerance and unity.

He concluded by wishing the Hindu community happiness, prosperity and harmony on the occasion of the festival.

Follow THE AZB