First Lady Calls for Human Solidarity, Justice and Dialogue at Karachi Diplomatic Bazaar

Diplomatic Bazaar in Karachi brings together more than 25 countries as First Lady Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari inaugurates the event.

First Lady Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari has called for greater human solidarity, compassion and understanding. She stressed that scientific and technological progress must go hand in hand with humanity’s ability to care for others.

She made these remarks as chief guest at the second Diplomatic Bazaar, titled “Confluence — A Celebration of Human Dignity, Friendship and Universal Brotherhood”. The Foreign Affairs Liaison Office (FALO), Karachi, organised the event under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the State Guest House.

First Lady Opens Diplomatic Bazaar 2.0

The First Lady formally inaugurated the bazaar and visited stalls representing participating countries. She interacted with diplomats and explored traditional cuisines, handicrafts, art and cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, she described Karachi as a reflection of Pakistan’s diversity, resilience and generosity. She said the city’s many languages, cultures and communities represent its rich social fabric.

Although cultures differ, she noted, people share similar hopes and aspirations. Everyone seeks peace, opportunities, security and a better future for their children.

She expressed hope that the connections created through the bazaar would open opportunities for young people, women entrepreneurs, artists and businesses.

Technology Must Advance Human Compassion

The First Lady also highlighted the rapid pace of scientific and technological progress. She noted that artificial intelligence is transforming how people learn, work and communicate.

However, she expressed concern that millions still face poverty, hunger, conflict and displacement despite these advances.

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“We are teaching machines to think, but have we learned to care for one another? We are making technology more intelligent, but are we making humanity more compassionate?” she asked.

She stressed that technological development must also encourage compassion and shared responsibility.

First Lady Highlights Benazir Bhutto’s Vision for Peace

Referring to her mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the First Lady recalled her vision of a Pakistan that stands confidently and with dignity among nations.

She said her mother championed dialogue over confrontation. She also envisioned Pakistan contributing to lasting peace in the region and beyond.

According to the First Lady, this vision continues to guide Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts. These efforts focus on building understanding, resolving differences through dialogue and promoting shared prosperity.

She recalled her mother’s belief in standing together, especially during difficult times. The world, she said, has enough divisions and needs greater courage to care for others.

Calls for Justice and Human Dignity

The First Lady also referred to the suffering of innocent children in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other parts of the world.

She said people cannot ignore such suffering while celebrating friendship and international cooperation.

Emphasising the importance of human dignity, she stated that compassion cannot be conditional. She also stressed that lasting peace requires justice.

More Than 25 Countries Showcase Their Cultures

Diplomatic Bazaar 2.0 brought together representatives from more than 25 countries. Their stalls showcased traditional food, handicrafts, art and cultural heritage.

The event attracted senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business representatives and the general public.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon appreciated the initiative. He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to promoting cultural and economic engagement with international partners.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Oman’s Consul General, Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, highlighted the value of cultural exchange. He said mutual understanding helps bring people and nations closer.

He noted that the bazaar allows diplomats to engage with the public beyond formal diplomatic settings. It also gives countries an opportunity to share their traditions, heritage and cultural identities.

Al Khanjari appreciated the platform for promoting friendship and stronger people-to-people connections. He also welcomed its contribution to cooperation among participating countries.

Foreign Ministry Representatives Attend

Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali, Additional Foreign Secretary, conveyed greetings from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, Muhammad Irfan Soomro, Director General of FALO Karachi, welcomed the participants. He highlighted the bazaar’s role in bringing diplomacy closer to the public.

He also stressed the importance of stronger engagement between diplomatic missions and local communities.

Cultural performances by Pakistan and participating countries formed part of the programme. These performances reflected diverse traditions and celebrated international friendship.

At the conclusion, the First Lady distributed awards to participating countries in recognition of their involvement. She also joined the cake-cutting ceremony, marking the occasion and celebrating friendship and togetherness.

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