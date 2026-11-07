Governor Sindh Meets Industrialists to Discuss Technical Training and Jobs for Balochistan’s Youth

Youth Employment and technical training in Balochistan discussed at Governor House Karachi.

Meeting at Governor House explores modern skills development, employment in local industries and access to overseas job opportunities.

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met industrialists, the Director General of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Sindh and Dr Fahad Shafiq, Sindh Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, at Governor House on Saturday.

The meeting focused on providing modern technical training to young people from Balochistan and expanding their employment opportunities in local industries and international markets.

NAVTTC Briefs Governor on Training Initiatives

During the meeting, the NAVTTC Sindh Director General briefed participants on ongoing initiatives to equip Balochistan’s youth with technical skills.

The briefing covered plans to connect trained young people with jobs in local industries and facilitate access to overseas employment opportunities.

Governor Stresses Youth Skills Development

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s initiative, Governor Hashmi said modern technical training and dignified employment for young people remained key government priorities.

He stressed the importance of economically empowering Balochistan’s youth and bringing them into the mainstream of national development.

CBD Punjab Advances Lahore’s Urban Development as CBD Walk Nears Launch

The governor also highlighted the need to develop a skilled workforce according to industrial requirements. He said connecting trained young people with suitable employment had become an urgent priority.

Industrialists’ Role in Creating Jobs

Hashmi said industrialists could play an important role in creating employment opportunities for young people.

He added that effective cooperation between government institutions and the private sector would help strengthen youth empowerment and support national economic development.

Representatives from several industries attended the meeting. These included the automobile, construction, furniture, pharmaceutical, packaging, education and banking sectors.

The discussions focused on linking technical training with industry requirements and expanding employment prospects for young people from Balochistan.

Follow THE AZB