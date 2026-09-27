Syed Kashif Rafi selected for the AMA Mentorship Program for a second consecutive year.

ILMA University registrar to mentor graduate students from two leading U.S. universities through the American Marketing Association’s 2026 initiative.

KARACHI, September 2026: Syed Kashif Rafi will join the 2026 American Marketing Association (AMA) Collegiate Mentorship Program for the second consecutive year.

Rafi serves as Registrar and Director of Sustainability, International Linkages & Opportunities at ILMA University. He also serves as Managing Director of Rapido.

Through the AMA Mentorship program, Rafi will guide graduate students from the Illinois Institute of Technology and Golden Gate University in the United States.

The program connects experienced marketing professionals with emerging talent. It gives students access to industry knowledge, career guidance and professional networks.

Rafi said he feels honoured to continue his association with the AMA program. He also highlighted the value of mentorship in developing future leaders.

“Mentorship provides a powerful platform for sharing knowledge and connecting academia with industry,” Rafi said.

He will engage with graduate students during the 2026 program. His role will focus on professional guidance, industry insights and practical career perspectives.

The program will also encourage international knowledge exchange. Students from both U.S. universities will gain an opportunity to learn from Rafi’s experience across education and business.

Rafi has more than 25 years of professional experience. His career covers higher education, business management, sustainability, marketing and strategic partnerships.

At ILMA University, he works on university administration, international linkages and sustainability initiatives. His professional portfolio also includes accreditation, quality assurance and strategic communications.

Rafi also serves as Executive Director – Strategy and Partnerships at Narrativez. His work has included marketing, branding and professional development initiatives.

The AMA Collegiate Mentorship Program supports students through education, networking and leadership development. It also connects students with professionals who can share practical industry experience.

The American Marketing Association serves marketing professionals, educators, students and researchers. Its collegiate initiatives promote professional engagement and career development.

Rafi’s second consecutive selection adds another international dimension to his work in mentorship and professional development. The 2026 program will connect him with graduate students from two U.S. institutions.

The initiative will create opportunities for cross-border learning and professional exchange. It will also strengthen links between academic institutions and industry professionals.

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