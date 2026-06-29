Instagram Algorithm: Platform Tests New Tools to Give Users More Feed Control

Instagram expands experiments around content preferences as users continue calling for greater visibility of posts from accounts they follow.

Instagram is testing new ways for users to personalise how content appears across the platform, as parent company Meta continues expanding features designed to give people more influence over recommendations.

In a recent update, Instagram head Adam Mosseri outlined experiments aimed at making “Your Algorithm” a more visible and central part of the app experience.

The feature allows users to signal which types of content they want to see more of — and which they would prefer to reduce — across their feeds and recommendations.

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Instagram introduced Your Algorithm last year and has gradually expanded access to additional areas of the platform.

According to examples shared by Mosseri, users may soon be able to access algorithm controls directly while browsing. One test shows the menu appearing after users pull down on their feed, while another introduces prompts after swiping through Reels.

Instagram is also experimenting with controls placed beneath individual Reels, allowing users to indicate whether they want more or fewer similar videos.

Mosseri said the company’s aim is to move Your Algorithm beyond a background setting and make it a more active part of daily use.

He noted that some of the concepts are currently being tested, while others may launch later or remain experimental.

The update prompted immediate reaction from users, with many comments focusing less on recommendation controls and more on chronological content visibility.

Several users repeated a common request — prioritising posts from accounts they already follow instead of increasing algorithm-driven recommendations.

The testing reflects broader competition among social media platforms to offer users greater control over discovery systems while maintaining engagement through personalised content feeds.

Instagram has not announced a timetable for wider availability of the new features.