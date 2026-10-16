SITE Industrialists Pledge Full Cooperation with Police to Curb Crime

Industrialists in Karachi’s SITE industrial area have pledged full cooperation with the police to curb crime. They say joint efforts are essential to improving law and order.

The industrial community has welcomed the modernisation of the Shaheen Force. These measures include bulletproof jackets, patrol motorcycles and modern protective gear. In addition, personnel are being provided with updated uniforms. Industrialists consider these steps important for lasting peace.

Abdul Hadi, President of the SITE Association of Industry (SAI), praised the efforts of Karachi’s Additional Inspector General, DIG South and SSP Keamari. He said their initiatives could help improve security across the industrial zone.

Police and Industrialists to Strengthen Coordination

According to Hadi, close coordination between the police and industrialists is essential to controlling crime. Moreover, recent police initiatives could improve the effectiveness of the SITE Crime Monitoring Cell.

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He added that stronger cooperation would help prevent street crime and other criminal activities. As a result, businesses and workers could benefit from a safer environment.

Security Is Essential for Industrial Growth

Hadi stressed that a peaceful environment is vital for uninterrupted industrial production. When businesses feel secure, they are better placed to operate efficiently and attract investment.

“When industrialists and workers enjoy security of life and property, business confidence rises, investment is encouraged, and industries can operate at full capacity,” he said.

Furthermore, improved security could support industrial expansion and create new employment opportunities. This would also strengthen the national economy.

Hadi noted that sustained industrial activity could help increase exports. Therefore, the association reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the police. Together, both sides aim to make the SITE industrial area safer for businesses and workers.