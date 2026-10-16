BISP Digital Payments Women Beneficiaries to Withdraw Stipends Nationwide

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched a nationwide awareness and training campaign for its new digital payment system. The initiative aims to make stipend collection easier for women beneficiaries across Pakistan.

Under the new system, beneficiaries can withdraw their payments from any authorised retailer of partner banks nationwide. The service operates through the 1LINK network. However, beneficiaries must first receive an SMS confirming their payment.

BISP Trains Sindh Officers

The campaign began with training sessions for BISP officers serving in Sindh. These sessions aim to prepare staff to guide beneficiaries through the new payment process.

Officers received guidance on digital wallets, payment withdrawal procedures and essential security measures. In addition, the training focused on helping women understand the system and resolve common concerns.

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Addressing the inaugural session in Karachi, BISP Additional Secretary Dr. Asmat Nawaz stressed the importance of staff training and beneficiary awareness.

He said these efforts were essential for smooth implementation. Moreover, the 1LINK interoperability system would remove restrictions linked to specific payment centres.

According to Dr. Nawaz, women will be able to withdraw their stipends from authorised retail agents in any city. This flexibility could reduce travel costs and make payments more convenient.

BISP Warns Against Unauthorised Deductions

Dr. Nawaz reaffirmed BISP’s zero-tolerance policy towards financial exploitation. He warned that retailers involved in fraud or unauthorised deductions would face legal and administrative action.

Beneficiaries facing payment problems can contact the official BISP toll-free helpline at 0800-26477. They can also visit their nearest BISP Tehsil Office to register a complaint.

However, Dr. Nawaz emphasised that direct engagement with beneficiaries remains important. Face-to-face guidance can help women understand the new procedures and resolve their questions.

Training Focuses on Beneficiary Support

During the session, Director Media Qurat ul Ain Fatima gave a practical demonstration of the new system. She also guided officers on communicating procedures clearly and addressing beneficiaries’ concerns.

Meanwhile, Director General Operations and Management Adnan Ghuman appreciated the efforts of field teams. He urged officers to strengthen their capacity and improve service delivery.

He also encouraged staff to provide accurate information and facilitate beneficiaries throughout the payment process. These efforts, he said, would help ensure a smooth and transparent system.

BISP Leadership Reaffirms Commitment

In his concluding remarks, BISP Sindh Director General Sanaullah Rind thanked the headquarters team and field staff. He appreciated their role in organising and attending the training session.

Rind said the initiative would improve officers’ knowledge and strengthen their ability to assist beneficiaries. Consequently, better-trained staff are expected to support the effective rollout of the new payment mechanism.

The session was attended by senior BISP officials, including Adnan Ghuman, Sanaullah Rind, Qurat ul Ain Fatima and Central Zone Director Qadeer Mahesar. Deputy Director Training Dr. Qurat ul Ain, senior consultants and provincial officials also participated.