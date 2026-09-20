Sindh Theatre Festival 2026 Opens in Sukkur

Artists and cultural figures attend the opening of the Sindh Theatre Festival 2026 at Sukkur Arts Council.

The Sindh Theatre Festival 2026 opened at the Sukkur Arts Council on Friday, bringing together theatre practitioners, writers, artists and cultural enthusiasts from across Sindh.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Sukkur Arts Council jointly organised the festival.

Dr Ayoub Sheikh, Chairman of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Folk Heritage Committee, and Amjad Hussain Shah, Chairman of its Music Committee, inaugurated the festival as guests of honour.

Sukkur Arts Council President Mumtaz Bukhari, Adal Soomro, Ayaz Gul, Manzoor Soomro, Akhtar Dargahi, Imdad Shah, Shaukat Rahi, Noor Rizvi and Naila attended the opening ceremony.

A large number of theatre artists, writers, intellectuals, cultural figures and theatre enthusiasts also participated.

10 Theatre Productions Scheduled

The festival features 10 theatre productions by artists and theatre practitioners from different parts of Sindh.

Performances will take place daily at 8pm at the Sukkur Arts Council. Admission is free for families and the general public.

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The festival began on September 19 and will continue until September 28, 2026.

Dr Ayoub Sheikh Highlights Cultural Heritage

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Ayoub Sheikh welcomed the organisation of theatre festivals in different cities of Sindh.

He said such initiatives can help connect younger generations with their language, traditions and cultural heritage.

Dr Sheikh also highlighted the role of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in promoting arts and cultural activities across Sindh.

He described the Sukkur festival as an important step toward expanding cultural activities in the province.

Theatre Promotes Language and Culture

Amjad Hussain Shah said theatre plays an important role in promoting Sindh’s culture, language and performing arts.

He noted that such festivals give emerging artists, writers and directors an opportunity to showcase their work.

The festival also introduces audiences to theatre rooted in the region’s language and cultural traditions, he said.

According to Shah, theatre is one of the most demanding forms of art. Beyond entertainment, it can reflect society, language and culture.

Festival Opens with ‘Tu Hi Tu’

The festival opened with “Tu Hi Tu,” an Urdu play written by Ayoub Gad and directed by Sohrab Soomro.

The production was staged at the Syed Angar Saleem Auditorium.

A large number of citizens attended the opening performance. The audience applauded the cast for their performances.

The Sindh Theatre Festival will continue at the Sukkur Arts Council until September 28. All performances will begin at 8pm, with free admission for the public.

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