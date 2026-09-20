Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari speaks at a seminar and assistive-device distribution ceremony for persons with disabilities in Karachi.

Sindh official urges public and private institutions to implement employment provisions and expand opportunities for persons with disabilities

KARACHI: Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, Member of the Provincial Advisory Council of the Sindh Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), has called for urgent action to strengthen the implementation of laws protecting the rights and employment of persons with disabilities.

Dr Ansari, who also serves as Convener of the Central Standing Committee on Medical and Health Sciences at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), made the remarks at a seminar and assistive-device distribution ceremony.

The Pakistan Association of the Deaf (PAD) organised the event at the Centre of Excellence for the Deaf in collaboration with DEPD, Government of Sindh.

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The programme was held in connection with the International Day of Sign Languages 2026. This year’s event focused on recognizing the human rights of deaf people.

Call for Effective Implementation

Dr Ansari stressed the need to protect the human rights, dignity and economic independence of persons with disabilities.

He highlighted the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018 as an important legal framework for inclusion and equal opportunities.

He urged government departments, businesses and other institutions to implement the law effectively. He also called for practical measures to increase employment opportunities and representation of persons with disabilities in the workforce.

“Meaningful implementation of the law can make a major difference in the lives of persons with disabilities by providing them with opportunities for employment, independence and self-respect,” Dr Ansari said.

Focus on Skills and Economic Empowerment

Dr Ansari called on public and private-sector organisations to move beyond policy commitments.

He urged institutions to invest in employment, skills development and economic empowerment. He said greater participation in education, employment and economic activity can help persons with disabilities lead more independent lives.

He added that empowering persons with disabilities is both a legal responsibility and a contribution to society.

Assistive Devices Distributed

The ceremony also included the distribution of assistive devices.

Organisers highlighted the initiative as a way to help deaf people and others with disabilities overcome barriers to communication, mobility and participation in society.

Officials and Business Representatives Attend

Chief Guest Rajvir Singh Sodha, Adviser to the Chief Minister, attended the event. Other participants included DEPD Secretary Taha Farooqui, Dr Saira Bano of PAD, Irfan Mumtaz of the Centre of Excellence for the Deaf/PAD, Shahzad Mobin, CEO of Walkies, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, CEO of Salman Foods, and the HR Head of Medicam, Mr Zahid.

Business representatives, children and adults with disabilities also participated in the ceremony.

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