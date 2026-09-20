Sindh and Hunan Sign Letter of Intent to Strengthen Cooperation

Sindh and Hunan officials sign a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation between the two provinces in Changsha.

The Government of Sindh and Hunan Province of China have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to strengthen institutional, economic and people-to-people cooperation between the two sides.

The agreement was signed by Sindh Senior Minister for Transport, Mass Transit and Information Sharjeel Inam Memon and Guo Ning, Director-General of the Hunan Foreign Affairs Office (FAO).

The signing establishes a framework for greater cooperation in areas of mutual interest. It also opens opportunities for stronger economic, trade, investment, technological and cultural linkages.

Officials Attend Signing Ceremony

Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Projects, attended the ceremony.

Yasir Iqbal Butt, Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, also participated. Senior officials and representatives from Sindh and Hunan were present at the signing.

Sindh Theatre Festival 2026 Opens in Sukkur

The development follows the April visit of President Asif Zardari, which the Sindh government described as helping strengthen the foundation for cooperation between the two provinces.

Focus on Trade and Investment

The Letter of Intent is expected to support closer institutional coordination between Sindh and Hunan.

It will also encourage business-to-business engagement and create opportunities for investment and technology partnerships.

Sindh has a diverse economic base, while Hunan has significant industrial, technological and agricultural capabilities. The two sides can use these areas of strength to develop practical cooperation.

Expanding People-to-People Links

The agreement also aims to create new opportunities for enterprises and communities in both provinces.

Cooperation under the LoI is expected to cover economic growth, investment, innovation and knowledge exchange. People-to-people connectivity also forms part of the broader partnership.

The signing reflects efforts by Sindh and Hunan to translate the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China into practical cooperation.

Follow THE AZB