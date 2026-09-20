Newly elected KWCCI-Malir office bearers take oath for the 2026-2028 term at Ramada Plaza Karachi.

New office bearers take oath as chamber focuses on women’s entrepreneurship, business networking and economic empowerment

KARACHI, September 20, 2026: The Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KWCCI)–Malir District has announced its newly elected Executive Committee for the 2026–2028 term.

The announcement was made during the chamber’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Ramada Plaza, Airport Karachi.

District elections took place on September 5, 2026, at the KWCCI-Malir Office. Following the polls, the General Body and Executive Committee met to formalise the new leadership structure.

New Leadership Takes Oath

Member of the National Assembly Shahida Rehmani attended the AGM as Chief Guest.

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Saquib Fayyaz, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), attended as Guest of Honour. Sohaib Ahmed, Deputy Manager of the Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO), also participated as the official Election Observer.

The newly elected office bearers took their oaths of office during the ceremony.

The leadership team includes:

President: Nazli Abid Nisar, Founder President of KWCCI-Malir and former Vice President of FPCCI

Nazli Abid Nisar, Founder President of KWCCI-Malir and former Vice President of FPCCI Senior Vice President: Rafia Maniar, Deputy Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee of Women Entrepreneurs

Rafia Maniar, Deputy Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee of Women Entrepreneurs Vice President: Afshan Aman, former Executive Member of the Malir Chamber and an advocate for women’s entrepreneurship

Focus on Women Entrepreneurs

The new leadership outlined its priorities for the 2026–2028 term.

These include expanding professional opportunities for women entrepreneurs and strengthening business networking. The leadership also plans to enhance advocacy for women-led businesses.

Greater participation of women in Pakistan’s commercial and economic sectors was highlighted as another key objective.

AGM Ends with Networking Session

The event concluded with a networking session. Members congratulated the newly elected Executive Committee and expressed support for its 2026–2028 term.

The chamber said the new leadership will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and strengthening their role in the business community.

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