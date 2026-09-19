Arts Council Karachi Hosts Launch of Aziz Ahmed Zai’s Memoir

Aziz Ahmed Zai’s memoir “Somewhere in Between” launched at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the launch of civil servant and author Aziz Ahmed Zai’s memoir, “Somewhere in Between—A Memoir.” The ceremony took place at Haseena Moin Hall.

Mehtab Akbar Rashdi presided over the event. Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah delivered the welcome address.

Chief guest Rizwan Siddiqui also attended the ceremony. Ghufran Ahmed, Dr Asim Jafri, Masroor Ahmed Zai, Syed Bilal Mehdi, Dr Syed Rashid Ali Jafri, Shiraz Siddiqui and Aimen Siddiqui shared their views on the book.

Saadia Rashid also read an excerpt from the memoir.

A large number of literary and academic personalities attended the event. Members of Aziz Ahmed Zai’s family also joined the ceremony.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah Highlights Family Values

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said Aziz Ahmed Zai remained very dear to the Arts Council community.

He recalled his long association with Aziz’s father, Anwar Zai. He said the family had maintained its warmth and affection over the years.

Shah said Aziz took pride in his family traditions and values. However, he added that the memoir also showed how Aziz developed his own identity.

Strong Provinces Are Foundation of Strong Federation Sukhdev Hemnani

He praised the simplicity and spontaneity of the author’s writing.

“As you read the book, you feel that what Aziz has written comes directly from his genuine feelings and personal experiences,” he said.

Shah congratulated Aziz Ahmed Zai, his family and friends on the publication of the memoir.

Mehtab Rashdi Discusses the Memoir

Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said the book encouraged her to attend its launch.

She initially wondered why Aziz had written the memoir in English. After reading it, however, she understood the choice.

She noted that much of Aziz’s education and professional career took place in an English-speaking environment.

Rashdi said the book’s ability to keep readers engaged was one of its strongest features.

She also discussed the meaning behind the cover. According to her, it represents family, upbringing, affection and the transfer of values between generations.

Rashdi stressed the importance of parenting beyond formal education. She said parents should build confidence in their children and strengthen their connection with language, culture and family values.

She also urged parents to understand their children’s interests and abilities. They should avoid imposing their own ambitions on them, particularly as technology continues to shape young people’s lives.

Speakers Praise Aziz Ahmed Zai

Chief guest Rizwan Siddiqui said family had always held a central position in Anwar Zai’s household.

He said Aziz Ahmed Zai and his brother, Dr Masroor Ahmed, continued that family tradition.

Siddiqui praised the role of Aziz’s parents in his upbringing. He also recalled Anwar Zai’s focus on identifying and nurturing children’s abilities.

He said Aziz had incorporated his family’s intellectual, literary and cultural background into the memoir.

Siddiqui also offered a suggestion for future editions. He said adding dates or period references to major events could increase the book’s documentary value.

He added that such details could make the memoir more useful to future researchers.

Civil Service Career Also Reflected

Ghufran Ahmed spoke about Aziz Ahmed Zai from the perspective of their civil service experience.

He praised Aziz’s patience, consistency and sense of responsibility. He said Aziz had remained committed to effective public service throughout his career.

Ahmed recalled working with Aziz since their days at the Civil Services Academy. He described him as an honest and dedicated professional.

He also praised Aziz’s ability to work with people and handle responsibilities with tact.

Ahmed noted another side of the author’s personality. He described Aziz as a talented painter and expressed hope that he would soon hold an art exhibition.

Book Cover Carries a Deeper Meaning

Dr Asim Jafri also discussed the symbolism of the memoir’s cover.

He said the image represented love, guidance, values and courage passing from one generation to another.

According to Jafri, the cover brings together the grandfather and child. It also represents the author in an emotional sense.

He said this symbolism gives additional meaning to the title “Somewhere in Between.”

Friends Recall Long Association

Shiraz Siddiqui said his friendship with Aziz Ahmed Zai spans more than two decades.

He described Aziz as courteous, helpful and even-tempered. He said he had never seen Aziz lose his temper or raise his voice.

Siddiqui also recalled the warmth he received from Aziz’s family.

He said the family had always treated him like one of their own.

“Aziz is not merely a friend to me; he is like a brother,” he said.

Family Tradition Continues

Masroor Ahmed Zai said raising and nurturing a person who writes a book requires greater effort than writing the book itself.

He said their father encouraged them to record their dreams, journeys and encounters.

Their upbringing also taught them to learn from their experiences, he added.

Masroor expressed satisfaction that the younger generation continues the family’s intellectual and literary tradition.

He described Aziz’s memoir as another chapter in that continuing journey.

Aziz Ahmed Zai Reflects on His Parents

Aziz Ahmed Zai said he did not consciously set out to write a memoir centred on his father, Anwar Zai.

However, he said his father appears throughout the book in different ways.

“The book begins with his name and ends with his mention,” Aziz said.

He explained that his father appears both directly and indirectly across the memoir.

Aziz also spoke about his mother’s influence on his father and the family.

He said it was impossible to discuss his father without mentioning his mother. Her love and affection helped shape the personality that the family remembers today.

She also developed a love of books within the family, he said. In addition, she played an important role in establishing a library at home.

Aziz said his parents’ love, upbringing and values shaped his personality.

He thanked everyone who attended the launch and shared their thoughts about the memoir.

Their presence, he said, made the occasion deeply meaningful for him.

Follow THE AZB