Business Groups Host Reception for KCCI Election Candidates

Business leaders and KCCI candidates attend a reception ahead of the 2026–28 Karachi Chamber elections.

The All City Traders Alliance and the All Iron Steel Merchants Association hosted an introductory and dinner reception for nominated candidates contesting the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Elections 2026–28.

The event was held under the leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala.

Hammad Poonawala, President of the All City Traders Alliance and the All Iron Steel Merchants Association, hosted the gathering.

Business leaders, representatives of various markets and trade organisations, members of the industrial community and nominated KCCI candidates attended the event.

Zubair Motiwala Calls for Business Community Coordination

Addressing the gathering, Zubair Motiwala stressed the importance of coordination, consultation and cooperation among Karachi’s business and industrial community.

He described Karachi as a major economic centre and highlighted the role of its business community in trade, industry and employment.

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Motiwala said many challenges facing traders and industrialists are shared across different sectors. He called for collective efforts to raise these issues before relevant forums.

He also highlighted the KCCI’s role as a representative platform for traders and industrialists.

Hammad Poonawala Highlights Common Business Issues

Hammad Poonawala said the two organisations aim to promote unity, coordination and cooperation within Karachi’s business community.

According to Poonawala, traders across different markets face several common concerns. He said addressing these issues requires effective representation and coordination.

The All City Traders Alliance is working to bring traders from different markets and commercial sectors together, he said.

Poonawala added that the All Iron Steel Merchants Association focuses on issues affecting traders in the iron and steel sector. Its activities include efforts to improve business facilities and promote the sector.

Discussions Focus on Karachi’s Business Environment

During the reception, participants discussed several issues affecting Karachi’s business and industrial sectors.

The discussions covered economic and administrative challenges, business facilities, market-specific concerns and representation of the business community.

Participating business leaders and KCCI candidates expressed their commitment to continued coordination and cooperation on issues affecting the wider business community.

The event concluded with remarks by Hammad Poonawala, who thanked the business leaders, KCCI candidates and guests for attending.

He said initiatives promoting consultation and coordination among business organisations would continue in the future.

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