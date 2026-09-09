Sindh Takes Steps to Improve Transport Safety and Services

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon outlines transport safety and reform measures in the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government has taken several steps over the past two to three years to improve public transport.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly, Memon said the measures aim to provide citizens with safer, better and more modern travel facilities.

Government Tightens Vehicle Safety Rules

The minister said the Sindh government has taken important measures concerning small wagons and vans. Authorities have banned the use of CNG and LPG kits in these vehicles to reduce the risk of accidents.

These vehicles serve inter-district and intra-city routes. They also carry schoolchildren, making passenger safety a key government priority.

The government has also made fitness certificates mandatory for relevant vehicles. In addition, authorities have introduced digital fitness certificates and route permit systems.

Transport Records Move to Digital System

Memon said vehicle records were previously maintained manually. Authorities also lacked complete digital records for documents such as route permits.

Over the past year, however, the provincial government has moved the system to a digital platform. Memon described the initiative as a major step for Sindh’s transport sector.

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He said Sindh has become the first province in Pakistan to begin digitising the transport fitness and route permit system.

Action Against Unsafe Vehicles

The provincial government has also stepped up enforcement of transport laws. Officials take action against vehicles with incomplete documents or drivers without valid licences.

Vehicles that fail to meet required fitness standards can also face detention.

Furthermore, Sindh has introduced a third-party liability insurance system. The minister said the initiative will help provide timely compensation to accident victims.

Traffic Checks Continue Across Karachi

Memon said authorities continue traffic safety measures and vehicle inspections on roads, particularly during Eid and other major festivals.

Officials have taken action against violations and imposed fines where necessary. The government has also introduced fire-safety requirements for relevant vehicles.

Free Shuttle Service Eases Karachi Traffic

Addressing Karachi’s traffic challenges, Memon said the government has changed the routes of buses travelling from inner-city areas towards Taj Complex, Saddar and Cantt.

Authorities also launched a free shuttle service to help passengers reach key locations. The service remains operational, he said.

Citizens can travel between Taj Complex, Cantt and other locations without paying a fare. Passengers travelling from Karachi to other cities can also benefit from the facility.

Minister Calls for Public Cooperation

Memon acknowledged that operating the free shuttle service carries significant costs. However, he urged citizens to recognise the government’s efforts to improve transport facilities.

He also called on passengers to contribute to better traffic management. According to the minister, responsible travel, road discipline and compliance with traffic rules can help improve conditions on Karachi’s roads.

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