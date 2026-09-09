September 10, 2026

PACC Director Welcomes Medicam Group Chairman in Karachi

Web Desk September 9, 2026
Jilani Yousuf with Medicam Group Chairman Khalil Ahmed Nanitaal Wala at PACC Karachi.

Jilani Yousuf receives Medicam Group Chairman Khalil Ahmed Nanitaal Wala at PACC Karachi.

Jilani Yousuf, Director of the Pakistan Arts Council of Karachi (PACC), received prominent businessman and Chairman and Founder of Medicam Group of Companies, Mr. Khalil Ahmed Nanitaal Wala, at PACC in Karachi.

The meeting highlighted the importance of engagement between the business community and cultural institutions.

Jilani Yousuf welcomed Khalil Ahmed Nanitaal Wala during his visit to PACC. The meeting also provided an opportunity for the two figures to exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

Sindh Education Minister Attends International Literacy Day Event in Karachi

The visit reflects the continued interaction between Karachi’s business community and leading cultural institutions.

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