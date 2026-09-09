NBP Welcomes Imran Sarwar as New President and CEO

Imran Sarwar appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Pakistan.

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has welcomed the appointment of Imran Sarwar as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Sarwar brings more than 36 years of banking experience across Pakistan and international markets. His career includes senior roles in corporate, institutional and investment banking, along with credit and risk management.

Extensive Banking Experience

Before joining NBP, Sarwar served at United Bank Limited (UBL) as Group Executive, Risk & Credit Policy and Chief Risk Officer.

During his tenure, he played a key role in strengthening the bank’s risk architecture. He also contributed to the development of its credit policy framework.

Earlier, Sarwar held several senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank. His roles included Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking for the UAE.

Experience in Governance and Policy

Sarwar has also served on the boards of Khushhali Microfinance Bank and the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC).

Through these roles, he contributed to risk management, governance and policy matters. His experience spans both domestic and international financial markets.

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Academic Background

Sarwar holds a degree in Business and Accounting from Ohio Wesleyan University in the United States.

He also earned an LLB from the University of the Punjab.

NBP Looks Ahead Under New Leadership

NBP said Sarwar’s appointment brings extensive leadership experience and strategic insight to the bank.

The bank said it looks forward to his leadership as it works to strengthen its position as a trusted financial institution. NBP also aims to enhance services for customers and communities while supporting Pakistan’s broader economic progress.

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