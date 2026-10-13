October 13, 2026

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah Expresses Grief Over Rahman Baba Express Accident

Web Desk October 13, 2026

Shah described the loss of precious human lives as deeply tragic. He said he shared the grief of the affected families and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expresses grief over the Rahman Baba Express accident and urges proper medical care for injured passengers

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah expresses condolences to the families affected by the Rahman Baba Express accident

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed grief over the Rahman Baba Express accident near Multan. He extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Shah described the loss of precious human lives as deeply tragic. He said he shared the grief of the affected families and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved.

The provincial minister also called for the provision of the best possible medical facilities to injured passengers. He stressed the importance of ensuring appropriate treatment and care for those affected by the accident.

Shah prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, the elevation of their ranks and patience for their grieving families.

The statement was issued by the media team of the Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Stray dogs on a Karachi street highlight public concerns about dog bites and rabies prevention

Stray Dogs in Karachi: Rising Bite Cases Raise Questions Over Public Safety

Web Desk October 13, 2026
Dr Fouzia Hameed and All Saddar Alliance representatives meet K-Electric Regional Head Naseem Sheikh over power outages in Saddar markets

Dr Fouzia Hameed Leads Traders’ Delegation in Meeting with K-Electric Over Saddar Load-Shedding

Web Desk October 13, 2026
KDA LARP Project Director Muhammad Umar Farooq inspecting Lines Area parking plaza

KDA Reviews Parking Plaza and Government Land in Lines Area

Web Desk October 7, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com