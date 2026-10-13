Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah expresses condolences to the families affected by the Rahman Baba Express accident

Shah described the loss of precious human lives as deeply tragic. He said he shared the grief of the affected families and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved.

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed grief over the Rahman Baba Express accident near Multan. He extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Shah described the loss of precious human lives as deeply tragic. He said he shared the grief of the affected families and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved.

The provincial minister also called for the provision of the best possible medical facilities to injured passengers. He stressed the importance of ensuring appropriate treatment and care for those affected by the accident.

Shah prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, the elevation of their ranks and patience for their grieving families.

The statement was issued by the media team of the Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning.

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