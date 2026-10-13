October 13, 2026

Dr Atif Iqbal Earns PhD in Industrial Pharmacy from University of Northampton

Web Desk October 13, 2026

Reception in Karachi Celebrates High-Q Pharmaceuticals CEO’s Academic Achievement

Reception in Karachi celebrates Dr Atif Iqbal, High-Q Pharmaceuticals CEO, on completing his PhD in Industrial Pharmacy

Dr Atif Iqbal celebrates earning his PhD in Industrial Pharmacy at a reception in Karachi

KARACHI: A reception ceremony was held in Karachi to celebrate Dr Atif Iqbal’s successful completion of a PhD in Industrial Pharmacy from the University of Northampton. Dr Atif Iqbal serves as Chief Executive Officer of High-Q Pharmaceuticals.

Speaking at the event, Dr Atif Iqbal expressed happiness and pride over his academic achievement. He highlighted the growing importance of research, innovation and advanced knowledge in industrial pharmacy.

He said he aims to use his academic qualifications and professional experience to support the pharmaceutical industry’s growth and development. He also emphasised the need for continued improvement and innovation across the sector.

Dr Atif Iqbal thanked his teachers, family members and well-wishers for their support and guidance throughout his academic journey.

Participants congratulated him on completing his PhD. They also recognised his academic and professional achievements.

The event organisers, Sheikh Saqib and Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, also congratulated Dr Atif Iqbal. They described his achievement as a significant milestone for the pharmaceutical industry and higher education.

The ceremony concluded with a dinner hosted in honour of the participants.

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