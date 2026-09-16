Health experts train volunteers on rabies prevention and dog-bite response in Sindh.

Indus Hospital, Sindh government and FPCCI join hands to train volunteers and promote immediate treatment after dog bites.

KARACHI, September 16, 2026 — At least 23 people have died from rabies in Sindh this year, prompting health organisations and government authorities to expand public awareness efforts across the province.

The rabies awareness campaign brings together Indus Hospital, the Sindh government and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The initiative aims to educate communities about rabies prevention and the immediate steps people should take after a dog bite.

The campaign began across Sindh this month. Organisers are training representatives from government and semi-government institutions, medical and non-medical organisations, as well as volunteers from the Sindh Boy Scouts.

Training Volunteers to Spread Awareness

Rabies expert Aftab Gohar of Indus Hospital recently conducted a specialised training session on rabies prevention and first aid after dog bites.

Around 150 men and women attended the session. Organisers will involve the trained participants in the awareness campaign as “RFP Educators”.

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These educators will share information about rabies prevention in their workplaces, schools and local communities. The programme aims to create a wider network of people who can provide accurate information about the disease.

Experts Address Myths About Dog Bites

The training focused on common misconceptions surrounding dog bites and rabies.

Experts stressed the importance of immediate wound care after a dog bite. They advised people to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water instead of immediately covering it with a bandage.

After washing the wound, the affected person should reach a medical facility without delay. Doctors can then assess the exposure and recommend rabies vaccination and other necessary treatment.

Health experts said prompt action can play a critical role in preventing deaths from rabies.

Korangi Schools Become Pilot Area

The awareness programme has also expanded to schools and community centres in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Organisers selected Korangi as a pilot location for the campaign. The decision follows concerns over an increase in rabies cases among children after dog bites in the area.

The campaign will focus on schools and community-level education. Organisers want children, parents, teachers and residents to understand how to respond immediately after a dog bite.

Focus on Public Health

Experts said rabies represents more than an individual health concern. They described it as a wider public health issue that requires coordinated action from communities, healthcare providers and government authorities.

They urged residents to learn basic dog-bite prevention and wound-care measures. They also stressed the importance of seeking medical assistance quickly after a potentially dangerous exposure.

The organisers said timely action and appropriate medical treatment can prevent a fatal outcome and save lives.

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