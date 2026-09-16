Syed Imam Raza Karim was laid to rest in Karachi after funeral prayers at Zulekha Mosque, attended by political leaders, relatives and community members.

KARACHI: Syed Imam Raza Karim, father-in-law of Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi, was laid to rest at Model Colony Cemetery on Wednesday evening following funeral prayers in Karachi.

The funeral prayers were offered earlier at Zulekha Mosque on Rufi Lake Drive in Gulistan-e-Johar. A large number of people from political, social and community circles attended the funeral and later joined the burial proceedings.

Among those present were PML-N Central Senior Vice President Syed Shah Muhammad Shah, PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon, PML-N Central Leader Saleem Zia and PML-N Sindh Senior Vice President Ali Akbar Gujjar.

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Provincial Adviser Senator Waqar Mehdi, PML-N Central Spokesperson Raja Ansari, Ali Ashiq Gujjar, Zahid Shahmeer, Khalid Mumtaz Advocate, Zahid Shah, Khalid Sheikh, Khurram Abbas Bhatti, Ismat Anwar Mehsud, Fahad Shafiq, Waqar Gorchani, Kaukab Iqbal, Mudassir Alam and Javed Qureshi were also among the attendees.

Relatives of the deceased, local residents and people from various walks of life also attended the funeral and burial.

A Quran Khwani and Fateha for the departed soul will be held at the Governor House on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm.

Syed Imam Raza Karim passed away in Karachi on Tuesday. His funeral brought together family members, political figures and members of the local community to pay their respects.

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