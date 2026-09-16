Faryal Talpur chairs a Sindh Assembly committee meeting on narcotics and law and order.

Sindh Assembly committee reviews narcotics control, street crime and prosecution as officials discuss measures to protect young people.

KARACHI, September 16, 2026 — Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Chairperson Faryal Talpur has directed police and relevant departments to intensify the fight against narcotics across the province.

Talpur placed particular emphasis on keeping educational institutions free from drugs. She also called for stronger measures to protect young people from substance abuse.

She issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the Standing Committee on Home in Karachi. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Education Minister Sardar Shah and Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla attended the meeting.

Social Welfare Minister Mir Tariq Ali Talpur and MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal also participated. Other members of the standing committee joined the session.

Officials Review Anti-Drug Measures

Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid and MNA Shahida Rehmani attended the meeting as special participants.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home and senior officials from several departments also attended. These included law, excise, school education, college education, social welfare and universities.

The Advocate General Sindh, Prosecutor General Sindh, Inspector General of Police and other senior police officials also took part.

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The committee reviewed measures to control the sale and use of narcotics across Sindh. Members paid particular attention to efforts aimed at keeping educational institutions drug-free.

Officials briefed the committee on progress under the ongoing measures. Police also provided an update on the case involving alleged drug dealer “Pinky”.

Committee Reviews Street Crime

The meeting also examined the overall law and order situation in Sindh.

Members discussed strategies to control street crime and strengthen public safety. The committee considered measures that could improve coordination among police and other relevant departments.

Talpur directed the concerned authorities to increase their efforts against narcotics.

Talpur Seeks Stronger Prosecution

Talpur said preventing drug abuse remained a key government priority. She placed special emphasis on protecting students and the younger generation.

She directed police and other departments to work on a “war footing” against the spread of drugs.

The committee chairperson also called on police and prosecution authorities to strengthen narcotics cases. She said effective prosecution could help courts impose punishment in accordance with the law.

Talpur acknowledged improvements in the performance of police and other departments in tackling narcotics. However, she said authorities still needed to do more.

Parents and Teachers Urged to Help

Talpur also called for greater involvement from parents, teachers and civil society.

She said communities have an important role in preventing substance abuse among young people. Greater awareness and cooperation could support government efforts to keep educational institutions free from drugs.

The meeting concluded with a focus on stronger coordination between law-enforcement agencies, education authorities, prosecutors and communities.

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