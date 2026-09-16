Quantexa earns its second Leader recognition as IDC highlights its data foundation, explainability and AI-powered workflows.

The Decision Intelligence assessment examines technology providers on their current capabilities. It also evaluates their strategies for the next three to five years. IDC highlighted Quantexa’s decision-ready data foundation, traceability, explainability, agentic assistants and workflow capabilities.

Building a Context-Rich Data Foundation

Quantexa uses dynamic entity resolution and knowledge graph technology to connect fragmented data. The platform brings together structured and unstructured information from multiple sources.

The company calls this unified view “Real-World Context.” It gives organisations a contextual view of customers, suppliers, counterparties and other entities.

Quantexa says businesses can use the same context layer across multiple functions. These include know-your-customer processes, fraud detection and customer intelligence.

This approach can reduce the need to create separate data views for every business application.

Explainable Decisions and AI Workflows

The platform combines rules engines, machine learning, graph analytics and workflows. It also includes agentic AI capabilities.

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These tools can automate routine tasks and support analysts with context-rich recommendations. Quantexa places particular emphasis on explaining how its systems connect and match data.

This feature can help organisations review and audit automated decisions. It may prove especially important for businesses operating under regulatory requirements.

Expanding Agentic AI Capabilities

Quantexa has also expanded its use of artificial intelligence across decision workflows. Its strategy combines large language models with the company’s contextual data layer.

The company argues that reliable entity resolution and strong data context can support more trustworthy AI. This approach targets industries where organisations must maintain transparency and oversight.

Its agentic technology can connect with different AI applications across an enterprise. An MCP-based gateway allows clients to provide contextual data to AI applications and agents.

The company also offers a co-pilot within decision workflows. In addition, Quantexa plans specialised agents for areas such as KYC.

Applications Across Regulated Industries

Quantexa serves customers across banking, insurance and the public sector. The company also reports growing demand from healthcare and other corporate sectors.

Its technology supports several use cases. These include financial crime investigations, KYC, claims fraud, underwriting and tax fraud detection.

Customer intelligence also remains a key application. Quantexa says its entity resolution and knowledge graph technology can help organisations make decisions in regulated and high-stakes environments.

IDC Highlights Quantexa’s Approach

IDC Research Vice President Megha Kumar said the recognition reflects Quantexa’s data foundation and approach to explainability.

According to Kumar, these capabilities can support both human-reviewed and agentic decision-making. She also highlighted their relevance for organisations operating in regulated environments.

Quantexa Chief Product Officer Dan Higgins said the company sees the recognition as validation of its focus on real-world context.

Higgins said organisations need connected and enriched data as AI takes on a greater role in decision-making. He added that Quantexa aims to provide recommendations that remain accurate, explainable and grounded in business context.

The latest IDC recognition comes as businesses continue to explore AI-powered decision-making. At the same time, organisations face growing demands for data quality, transparency and oversight.

Quantexa said it will continue developing agentic AI and contextual data capabilities. The company aims to combine automated workflows with information that helps organisations make informed business decisions.

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