The bail prospects of alleged drug figure Anmol alias “Pinky” and her facilitators have weakened. This follows the submission of detailed financial records to a local court in Karachi.

Model Town Case Investigation Deepens in Lahore

Police presented the evidence before the judicial magistrate (South). The records outline alleged financial transactions linked to narcotics sales.

Bank accounts and mobile wallets under scrutiny

According to the police report, proceeds from drug sales were moved through multiple banking channels. These included private bank accounts as well as mobile wallet services such as JazzCash, Easypaisa, and Mobicash.

Investigators stated that facilitators Zeeshan Rehman and Sohail Rehman operated several of these accounts. Moreover, Zeeshan reportedly holds five bank accounts, while Sohail maintains two.

Alleged role in managing drug proceeds

Police claim the accounts were used to process funds generated from narcotics trafficking across Karachi and other cities. As a result, investigators believe the financial network played a key role in supporting the alleged drug trade.

Authorities further allege that Pinky was involved in drug sales worth millions of rupees. In addition, her associates were responsible for handling the financial transactions.

Investigation continues in court

The case remains under judicial review. Meanwhile, authorities continue to examine financial evidence to determine the extent of involvement of all accused individuals.