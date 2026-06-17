Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to strengthen Counterterrorism Cooperation along with expanded efforts to tackle illegal migration and human smuggling. The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting in Islamabad between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and UK Minister of State Hamish Falconer.

Both sides also discussed institutional collaboration and police training. As a result, officials described the talks as a step toward deeper security alignment between the two countries.

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Mohsin Naqvi Leads Counterterrorism Cooperation Talks

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized strengthening Counterterrorism Cooperation between Pakistan and the UK. He stated that Pakistan is taking strict action against illegal migration networks and human smuggling operations.

Moreover, he highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving institutional capacity and border management. According to official statements, these efforts are part of a broader internal security strategy.

Naqvi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with the United Kingdom. Therefore, both sides agreed to continue institutional-level engagement in security-related fields.

Hamish Falconer Praises Pakistan Role

UK Minister Hamish Falconer reportedly appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace efforts. He referred to Pakistan’s involvement in diplomatic initiatives linked to broader international discussions.

He also praised progress in cooperation programs focused on governance and capacity building. In addition, he acknowledged improvements in institutional performance under ongoing joint initiatives.

Falconer further noted that continued engagement would strengthen Counterterrorism Cooperation and migration control systems. As a result, both countries agreed to expand joint mechanisms for information sharing.

Shehbaz Sharif Asim Munir Security Context

The discussions also included broader regional security developments involving senior Pakistani leadership, including Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir.

According to statements shared during the meeting, some international partners credited Pakistan’s leadership role in supporting regional stability efforts. However, officials focused primarily on bilateral security cooperation priorities.

Moreover, both sides discussed challenges related to cross-border militancy and illegal movement networks. Therefore, intelligence and operational coordination were identified as key areas for future collaboration.

Pakistan UK Migration Security Cooperation

Pakistan and the UK also agreed to intensify cooperation on illegal migration and human trafficking. Authorities confirmed that joint efforts will target smuggling networks and fraudulent documentation systems.

In addition, both countries agreed to improve visa verification processes, including concerns related to fake student visas. These steps aim to strengthen border security and legal migration pathways.

Officials said ongoing projects have already improved institutional capacity in Pakistan. Consequently, both governments plan to expand training programs for law enforcement agencies.

Ishaq Dar Regional Diplomacy Context

The UK delegation’s broader regional discussions also included meetings with Ishaq Dar, where security and international law issues were reviewed.

Earlier engagements reportedly touched on Pakistan’s right to respond to security threats under international law. Additionally, financial support for joint security and crime prevention initiatives was announced.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular diplomatic contact to support long-term Counterterrorism Cooperation and regional stability efforts.