Shubman Gill Calls for India to Fix Death Bowling and Fielding Before World Cup

Shubman Gill urges India to improve death bowling and fielding before the 2027 World Cup.

India captain Shubman Gill has urged his team to improve its death bowling and fielding ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

His comments came after West Indies completed a record chase in the third ODI in Mullanpur. India still won the three-match series 2-1, but Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162 helped the visitors chase down the target and expose weaknesses in India’s bowling and fielding.

Gill said India lacked clarity during the final overs.

“Sometimes we are not really clear whether we are attacking or defending, especially while bowling during death overs,” he said.

Gill Highlights Fielding Problems

India also dropped several catches during the match.

Gill said the mistakes disrupted the team’s momentum and increased pressure on the bowlers.

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“We dropped around three or four catches, which breaks the momentum of the team,” he said.

He added that India’s fielding “hasn’t been up to the mark” and said the team must improve before the World Cup.

The series gave India an opportunity to test several players. However, the team could not field its preferred combination.

Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable because of Asian Games duty, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues to recover from injury. Mohammed Siraj also played only one match in the series.

India Tests Options for No. 8

India used the final 10 overs in Mullanpur to assess several bowling options, including debutant Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and off-spinner Naman Dhir.

Gill identified Kamboj and Auqib Nabi as potential candidates for the No. 8 position.

He said India wants an all-round option who can contribute with both bat and ball.

“We don’t know who will be fit at the World Cup,” Gill said. “We wanted someone who can bowl and bat a bit at eight.”

Gill added that the team wanted to test players in pressure situations and give them valuable experience.

World Cup Conditions Will Shape Squad

India also rested Ravindra Jadeja during the series to provide opportunities to other players.

Gill said the final selection will depend on the conditions expected at the World Cup and the overall value each player can offer.

“Whoever offers the most value with their skillsets will make the squad,” he said.

Gill also hopes India can field its preferred combination in the next ODI assignment.

“Hopefully the combination that we want to play for the World Cup is available for the next series,” he said.

India’s next ODI challenge will come against New Zealand in a five-match series.

With the 2027 World Cup approaching, Gill’s message is clear: India still has time to refine its options, but death bowling, fielding and squad balance will remain key areas to address.

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