September Polio Vaccination Campaign Inaugurated at Rotary Community Centre Karachi

Officials and Rotary leaders inaugurate the September polio vaccination campaign at the Rotary Community Centre in Karachi.

SNIDs to target 31 million children across 115 high-risk districts from September 21 to 27

KARACHI, September 20, 2026: The September Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) for polio vaccination were inaugurated on Sunday at the Rotary Club of Karachi Community Centre in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

National Chair PolioPlus Committee Aziz Memon, a Past Trustee of The Rotary Foundation, inaugurated the campaign alongside Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Focal Person Dr Ahmad Ali Shaikh.

Rotary District 3271 Governor Shahzad Sabir and District Governor-Elect Fahad Sikandar also participated in the inauguration. Humayun Qureshi, President of the Rotary Club of Karachi, and several Rotarians attended the event.

31 Million Children to Receive Polio Vaccine

The September SNIDs will run from September 21 to 27, 2026.

According to the organisers, the campaign will target around 31 million children under five years of age across 115 high-risk districts.

The campaign will cover high-risk areas in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

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The organisers urged parents and caregivers to ensure that children receive the polio vaccine during the campaign.

Three Nationwide Campaigns Held This Year

Three large-scale nationwide polio campaigns have already taken place in Pakistan since the start of 2026, according to the organisers.

These campaigns reached around 45 million children.

In some high-risk areas, health teams administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) along with fractional Injectable Polio Vaccine (fIPV). The combination aims to strengthen immunity among children who face a higher risk of polio infection.

Aziz Memon Calls for Collective Action

Speaking at the inauguration, Aziz Memon described polio eradication as a collective responsibility.

“Polio eradication is a collective responsibility. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role by ensuring their children receive all the recommended doses, including routine immunizations,” he said.

Memon also highlighted the role of Rotarians during vaccination campaigns. He said Rotarians support frontline workers, monitor NIDs and SNIDs in their districts, engage community leaders and help address misinformation about polio vaccination.

Pakistan and Afghanistan Remain Polio-Endemic

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where wild poliovirus transmission has not been eradicated.

However, the organisers noted that Pakistan has recorded a significant reduction in polio cases over the years.

The September SNIDs are part of ongoing efforts to protect children under five and strengthen Pakistan’s polio eradication campaign.

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