September 20, 2026

Naval Chief Reviews Exercise SEASPARK 2026 at Sea and Creeks

Web Desk September 20, 2026

Admiral Naveed Ashraf reviews operational preparedness and multi-domain capabilities during ongoing naval exercise

Admiral Naveed Ashraf visiting Pakistan Navy units during Exercise SEASPARK 2026.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf reviews Exercise SEASPARK 2026 at sea and in the Creeks Area.

RAWALPINDI, September 20, 2026: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, visited naval units at sea and in the Creeks Area to review Exercise SEASPARK 2026, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The biennial exercise has been underway since September 1. It rehearses a broad range of maritime operations and tests the Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness.

The exercise also evaluates the Navy’s ability to transition rapidly from peacetime activities to wartime operations.

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Exercise Incorporates Multi-Domain Operations

According to ISPR, this year’s exercise reflects the changing nature of modern warfare.

Exercise SEASPARK 2026 incorporates Operations in the Information Environment, Multi-Domain Operations and extensive use of unmanned systems.

These elements are designed to test operational responses across different domains and scenarios.

Naval Chief Interacts with Personnel

During his visit, Admiral Naveed Ashraf interacted with personnel participating in the exercise.

The Naval Chief commended their professionalism, morale and operational readiness. He also praised their resolve to maintain operational effectiveness at sea.

The exercise continues to provide an opportunity for naval units to assess preparedness and rehearse responses to evolving maritime security challenges.

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