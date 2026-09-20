Russian citizens cast ballots during the State Duma elections at the Russian Consulate in Karachi.

Russian citizens in Pakistan cast ballots at the Russian Consulate in Karachi during the September 20 election

KARACHI, September 20, 2026: Elections for the ninth convocation of the Russian State Duma were held at the Consulate General of Russia in Karachi on Sunday, allowing Russian citizens residing in or visiting Pakistan to participate in the parliamentary vote.

The polling was conducted under the supervision of Andrey Fedorov, Consul General of Russia in Karachi.

Russia’s 2026 State Duma election was scheduled for September 20, with voting taking place over September 18–20. The election will determine the members of the new 450-seat State Duma.

Russian Citizens Vote in Karachi

Russian citizens who were in Pakistan visited the consulate to cast their ballots and take part in the electoral process.

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The polling process was conducted in an organised and peaceful environment. Necessary arrangements were made to facilitate voters throughout the process.

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan had announced that polling facilities for Russian citizens were established at the Russian Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulate General in Karachi for the September 20 election.

Voting Held Outside Russia

The election provided Russian citizens living or staying abroad with an opportunity to participate in the parliamentary process.

Citizens who visited the Karachi consulate expressed appreciation for the arrangements and the opportunity to vote while outside Russia.

The polling also highlighted the arrangements made to provide Russian citizens abroad with access to the electoral process.

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