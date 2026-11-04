FBR Plans Gradual Elimination of Super Tax, Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial Says

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has said the government plans to eliminate the Super Tax completely through a gradual process. He added that the rate has already been reduced by two percentage points.

Langrial also announced plans to establish an FBR office at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). The office will help address tax-related issues faced by industrialists in Korangi Industrial Area.

Speaking during a visit to KATI, he said the FBR would consult relevant stakeholders to improve procedures for importing industrial raw materials. The board also plans to extend its help desk services from Karachi to Sukkur.

The meeting brought together KATI office-bearers, industrialists and senior FBR officials. Attendees included KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, KITE Limited Chairman Zahid Saeed and CEO Saleem-uz-Zaman.

Senior Vice President Farukh Qandhari and Vice President Nasir Sheikh also attended. Former KATI chairmen and presidents Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Mian Zahid Hussain, Zubair Tufail, Junaid Naqi, Rashid Siddiqui, Johar Qandhari, Ehteshamuddin and Syed Farukh Mazhar were present.

FBR representatives included Member Inland Revenue Operations Zubair Bilal, Member Customs Operations Syed Shakeel Shah and Chief Collector Appraisement (South) Wajid Ali. Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association Chairman Chaudhry Naveed Ahmed also attended.

FBR Reviews Industrial and Trade Issues

The FBR chairman said the board would hold meetings to address border trade issues affecting the leather industry.

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He also discussed introducing a model similar to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the pharmaceutical sector. The aim is to improve the effectiveness of the Track and Trace System.

Langrial said the FBR wants to improve tax administration and facilitate businesses. He urged industrialists to cooperate with the board in identifying and eliminating tax evasion.

During the meeting, he heard concerns raised by representatives of different industries. He also issued instructions on the spot to address several issues.

KATI President Calls for Better Industrial Facilitation

Earlier, KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for directing the FBR chairman to visit Karachi every month.

He said regular visits would help address industrialists’ concerns and support economic activity. He also urged federal ministers and cabinet members to give greater attention to Karachi’s economic needs.

Rehan said coordination between the FBR and KATI had improved. He described the progress as encouraging for the business community.

He added that effective implementation of progressive tax policies, the faceless assessment system and digitalisation could expand the tax net and increase revenue collection.

He also said these measures could help the government achieve its stated export target of Rs100 billion earlier.

The KATI president proposed a joint FBR-KATI committee to resolve industrialists’ tax issues quickly and strengthen institutional coordination.

Industrialists Seek Faster Tax Refunds

Rehan identified delays in tax refunds as a major concern for industrialists. He said billions of rupees belonging to export-oriented industries and regular taxpayers remained tied up in pending refunds.

He explained that these funds form part of businesses’ working capital. Delays therefore put pressure on industrial operations.

He urged the FBR to follow prescribed refund timelines and strengthen automated systems for processing genuine claims.

He also called on the board to prevent unnecessary audits and documentation requirements from delaying legitimate refunds.

Rehan further stressed the need to automate tax procedures. He said automation could reduce unnecessary interaction between tax officials and businesses, limit discretionary decisions and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Zubair Chhaya Seeks FBR Focal Person at KATI

KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya proposed appointing an FBR focal person at the association to address industrial tax matters promptly.

He said frequent changes in statutory regulatory orders (SROs), notifications and tax laws created difficulties for businesses.

According to Chhaya, some SROs increased operating costs and added legal complexities. He called for a review of unnecessary regulations that adversely affect industry.

He also urged the government to consult relevant industrial associations and stakeholders before introducing new tax policies, duties or SROs.

Business Leaders Call for a Wider Tax Net

KITE Limited Chairman Zahid Saeed, former KATI chairman Rashid Siddiqui, Mian Zahid Hussain and Zubair Tufail also shared their views.

They stressed the need to bring untaxed sectors into the formal tax system instead of placing additional pressure on existing taxpayers.

The participants called for stronger coordination between the FBR and industry to improve tax compliance, facilitate businesses and support industrial growth.

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