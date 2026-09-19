SECP Clears 98% of Adjudication Caseload, Imposes Rs4.73 Billion in Penalties

SECP clears 98% of its adjudication caseload and imposes over Rs4.73 billion in penalties.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has disposed of 98% of its adjudication caseload, concluding 573 cases and imposing penalties of more than Rs4.73 billion.

SECP Strengthens Adjudication Process

The SECP reviewed 953 of the 969 Adjudication Recommendation Notes available for assessment.

Following the appointment of Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, the Commission strengthened its adjudication function. It concluded proceedings in 573 cases by issuing reasoned orders.

Meanwhile, the remaining recommendations for legal proceedings underwent further review. The Commission used stronger oversight and improved case management to clear the entire adjudication backlog.

Cases Cover Companies and Regulated Entities

The proceedings involved listed, unlisted and private companies. They also covered regulated entities such as securities brokers, insurance companies and non-banking finance companies.

Pakistan-Thailand Diplomatic Relations Celebrated at Karachi Diplomatic Evening

The cases involved violations of the Companies Act, the Securities Act and other applicable laws. They also covered various regulatory and corporate compliance requirements.

117 Orders Involve State-Owned Enterprises

The Commission placed particular emphasis on compliance by state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

As a result, the SECP issued 117 adjudication orders concerning violations of corporate and regulatory requirements by SOEs.

Major violations included failures to submit financial statements and statutory information. Other cases involved delays in holding annual general meetings and failures to disclose mandatory information.

The proceedings also covered breaches of financial reporting and corporate governance requirements. In addition, some entities failed to appoint female and independent directors as required under applicable rules.

SECP Highlights Timely and Transparent Decisions

SECP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu said the Commission was ensuring timely, transparent and evidence-based decisions in adjudication matters.

He said effective case management remains a key priority for clearing pending proceedings.

The chairman also highlighted the importance of strengthening the rule of law and promoting a stronger culture of regulatory compliance.

He added that the SECP would continue focusing on protecting investors, particularly minority shareholders.

Follow THE AZB