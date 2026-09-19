September 20, 2026

PCP Chairman Highlights Role of Philanthropy in Pakistan’s Social Development

Web Desk September 19, 2026
PCP Chairman Zaffar A. Khan addressing National Security and War Course participants at NDU

PCP Chairman Zaffar A. Khan speaks on philanthropy and social development at NDU in Islamabad.

Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) Chairman Zaffar A. Khan delivered a talk on the role of philanthropy in social development at the National Defence University (NDU).

Maj. Gen. Muhammad Shahzad Khan, HI(M), Commandant of the Armed Forces War College, NDU, invited him to address the session.

Panel Discussion on Community Welfare

Zaffar A. Khan spoke on “Role of Philanthropy in Social Development.” The talk formed part of a joint panel discussion on community welfare and philanthropy in Pakistan.

The panel also featured the CEOs of Indus Hospital & Health Network and The Citizens Foundation.

The speakers shared different perspectives on philanthropy and community welfare. They also discussed its contribution to social development in Pakistan.

Civil and Military Officers Attend

Participants of the National Security and War Course-27 attended the session.

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The audience included senior civil and military officers from Pakistan. It also included 56 officers from 27 friendly countries.

The discussion provided participants with an opportunity to examine social development from a community and philanthropy perspective.

PCP Executive Director Joins Session

PCP Executive Director Shazia Amjad accompanied Chairman Zaffar A. Khan during the interaction.

The session highlighted the role of philanthropy in addressing social needs. It also underscored the importance of community welfare and social impact in Pakistan.

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