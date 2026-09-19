Rotary Club of Karachi Blues Holds Annual Installation Ceremony

Rotary leaders and guests attend the Annual Installation Ceremony of the Rotary Club of Karachi Blues.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Blues held its Annual Club Installation Ceremony at Hotel Mehran, Karachi.

Rotary Leaders Attend Ceremony

Shahzaib Raees, President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Blues, hosted the event with the club leadership. He also serves as District Chair for Career Counseling.

Shahzad Sabir, District Governor of Rotary District 3271, attended as the chief guest.

Rotary leaders also joined the ceremony. Members of the RCK Blues Board of Directors attended the event. Club officers and distinguished guests also participated.

Ahmer Pasha Receives Shield

During the ceremony, Shahzad Sabir presented a shield to Ahmer Pasha.

The presentation recognized his contribution to the club and its activities.

Club Reaffirms Service Commitment

The ceremony marked an important occasion for the Rotary Club of Karachi Blues. The club welcomed its leadership for the new term.

Road Safety Awareness Session Held at Aga Khan University in Karachi

The club also reaffirmed its commitment to “Service Above Self.”

In addition, members highlighted the importance of fellowship and community engagement.

The evening brought together Rotary members and guests in a spirit of friendship and service. The event also celebrated the club’s continued commitment to community activities.

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