Road Safety Awareness Session Held at Aga Khan University in Karachi

A road safety awareness session was held at the Aga Khan University (AKU) in Karachi to promote safer practices among the community.

Road Safety Awareness Session

Ali Suhag, Road Safety Trainer and In-charge of SPAARC, conducted the awareness session at the university’s premises. The session focused on the importance of road safety and responsible behavior on roads.

Following the session, Suhag met Prof. Dr. Sajid Bhatti Soofi, Professor in the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health and Director of the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at AKU.

Focus on Safer Roads

The session highlighted the growing need for road safety awareness and education. Participants were encouraged to understand the importance of responsible road use and safety measures.

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Suhag expressed appreciation to Aga Khan University for its support, encouragement and recognition of efforts to promote road safety awareness.

The organizers said continued awareness initiatives can help encourage safer road practices and contribute to reducing road-related risks.

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