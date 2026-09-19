BMG Candidates Intensify Campaign Ahead of KCCI Elections 2026–2028

BMG candidates engage with members of the business community during their KCCI election campaign.

Businessmen Group (BMG) candidates have stepped up their campaign activities ahead of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Elections 2026–2028.

Candidates Meet Business Community

As part of the campaign, BMG candidates are visiting different markets and surrounding areas. They are meeting members of the business community and engaging with traders and business representatives.

The candidates have also been receiving a warm and encouraging response during their visits, according to the campaign organizers.

Dinners Held in Support of Candidates

Several dinners have also been hosted for BMG candidates as part of the election campaign.

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The hosts were thanked for their hospitality and support during the gatherings. The events provided an opportunity for candidates to interact with members of the business community in an informal setting.

BMG candidates are continuing their outreach activities as the KCCI Elections 2026–2028 campaign progresses.

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