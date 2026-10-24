SBC Group hosts a dinner in Karachi for Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah.

Ali Pesnani and Zahair Pesnani welcome the governor and distinguished guests from the business community, government, politics and banking sector at the Chairman’s residence.

KARACHI: Ali Pesnani and Zahair Pesnani of SBC Group hosted a dinner for Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah at the Chairman’s residence in Karachi.

The event brought together prominent figures from business, government, politics and banking. Guests met and exchanged views in a cordial atmosphere.

Attendees included Tariq Hassan, General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh. Other guests included Aasim Abrar, Zulfiqar Lassi, Faisal Iftikhar, Feroz Gaba, Mumtaz Hadi and Zaheer Hassan Ali.

AI-Driven Vulnerability Discoveries Raise Cybersecurity Concerns Worldwide

Sadiq Hussain, Hussain Sangji, Turab Shah, Hanif Akberali, Wafee Pesnani, Altaf Hussain and Khalid Tanveer also attended the gathering. Several other distinguished guests joined them.

The dinner highlighted SBC Group’s engagement with the business community and representatives from public and political circles.

Syed Turab Shah, Director of Sales and Marketing at ABN News and Daily Ausaf Media Group, Karachi, also attended the event.

Follow THE AZB