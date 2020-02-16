KARACHI – Pakistani superstar and entertainer Sara Loren is ready to perform LIVE at International Pakistan Fashion Week (IPFW) 2020 in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time. Loren is on a roll and IPFW marks Loren’s third LIVE performance since the beginning of this year.

The superstar recently performed LIVE in Dubai at Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 where Loren paid tribute to the legendary Pakistani actresses from the 70s. Her segment included a dance presentation performed on a mashup of iconic Pakistani songs including the cover of Madam Noor Jehan’s famous ‘Sone Di Tavitri’ sung by Aima Baig.

Loren mesmerized the audience with her ground breaking performance taking them down memory lane as a celebration by reinforcing the good

days of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.



Prior to PISA 2020, Loren also performed at HUM Style Awards 2020 where she took center-stage accompanied by the uber-talented Ahsan Khan. For their performance, they danced to the thumping beats of Lollywood iconic songs such as ‘Ye Ada Ye Naz’ and ‘Liye Ankhon Mein Gharoor’, mesmerizing the audience with their mind-blowing energy and groovy dance moves.

Beside these performances, Sara Loren is certainly not coming slow. She is currently working on a feature film with Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed and other notable actors from Pakistan’s film industry. Details of her upcoming performance in Baku and the feature film which is in the process will be disclosed at a later date.

Sara Loren

Mona Lizza Hussain better known as Sara Loren, is a Pakistani actress and model mostly known for working in Hindi as well as Urdu movies and television

