Dr. Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre release new TVC

KARACHI – Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre one of the leading laboratories in Pakistan release new TVC

Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, founded in 1987, has been recognized as one of the leading laboratories in Pakistan and is a Centre of Excellence in providing unsurpassed Clinical Laboratory and Diagnostics Services. Essa Lab has one of the largest laboratory networks in Karachi and has received multiple Consumer Choice awards on account of its dedication, credibility, quality of service and professionalism.

Dr. Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre pledges to continually provide clients a wide range of testing services which meet the highest quality standards and is our hallmark as an ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management Services certified institution. The clients of the Lab are patients, physicians, hospitals, companies and Research & Development institutions for Clinical trials. Virtually any analysis needed, can be performed by our laboratory. Our highly skilled, professional staff uses the most current technology to get fast, accurate results by employing state-of-the-art equipment. Our size and efficiency allows us to routinely complete most tests within hours instead of days.

