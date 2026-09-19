Over 1,000 Rotary Members Unite in Cancún to End Polio

Featured Image Caption: Rotary members gather in Cancún for an End Polio Now rally and vigil.

Rotary members from 15 countries gathered in Cancún for an End Polio Now rally and vigil, renewing their commitment to a polio-free world.

CANCÚN: More than 1,000 Rotary members from 15 countries gathered on the beach in Cancún for an End Polio Now rally and vigil.

The event brought together members of the global Rotary community. They stood united behind efforts to eradicate polio worldwide.

Rotary Members Rally for a Polio-Free World

As the sun set over the water, the shoreline became a setting for reflection and hope.

Participants stood together in solidarity. The gathering highlighted Rotary’s long-running campaign against polio.

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Organizers said the event reflected the commitment and service of Rotary members around the world.

The rally also reinforced the message that the global campaign will continue until polio is eradicated.

Appreciation for Rotary Volunteers

Organizers thanked the End Polio Now Coordinators for arranging the event.

They also acknowledged senior Rotary leaders for their support.

Most importantly, they recognized Rotarians worldwide who continue to support the campaign every day.

Their advocacy and persistence remain central to efforts to achieve a polio-free future.

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World Polio Day will take place on October 24.

Rotary clubs around the world are being encouraged to organize activities and awareness events.

Clubs can register their World Polio Day events to help increase awareness and strengthen the global campaign.

The Cancún gathering ended with a renewed call for collective action to End Polio Now.

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