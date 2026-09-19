September 20, 2026

Falcon Oils Delegation Holds Talks in China on Refinery Project

Web Desk September 19, 2026

Positive discussions focus on project progress, financing and development strategy

Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan leading a Falcon Oils delegation during discussions in China on the Falcon Oil Refinery project.

Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan leads Falcon Oils delegation in China for discussions on the Falcon Oil Refinery project.

KARACHI: Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Falcon Oils (Pvt.) Limited, led a delegation to China in September 2026 for discussions on the progress and future development of the Falcon Oil Refinery project.

The delegation held positive discussions with Chinese stakeholders on the project’s financing, development strategy and implementation plans.

The engagement highlights Falcon Oils’ efforts to advance the refinery project through strategic international collaboration.

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The company said the discussions form part of its commitment to developing world-class energy infrastructure in Pakistan. It also aims to strengthen international partnerships to support the project’s development.

Focus on Project Development

The China engagement focused on key aspects of the Falcon Oil Refinery project. These included financing arrangements, development priorities and the project’s broader implementation strategy.

Falcon Oils said continued collaboration with international partners will support its efforts to move the project forward.

Strengthening International Cooperation

The delegation’s visit reflects Falcon Oils’ focus on international cooperation in the energy sector. The company aims to leverage strategic partnerships to contribute to Pakistan’s energy infrastructure and refining capacity.

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