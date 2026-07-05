July 5, 2026

Rotary Club: Karachi Capital Hills Honors District Governor with Commemorative Memento

Web Desk July 5, 2026

Framed photograph from the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum wreath-laying ceremony presented to District Governor Shahzad Sabir during a special Rotary Club gathering.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir receives a framed commemorative photograph from Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills members during a ceremonial presentation.

Rotary Club members present a commemorative framed photograph to District Governor Shahzad Sabir.

Members of the Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills presented District Governor Shahzad Sabir with a framed photograph as a commemorative memento during a special ceremony. The photograph captured the Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum, marking the occasion with a lasting tribute.

The presentation highlighted the club’s commitment to preserving significant moments and recognizing leadership within the Rotary community.

Dastar Khuwan: Karachi Gathering Brings Together Political, Social and Government Leaders

Among those present were Assistant Governor Zone 9 Masroor Paeshimam, District Sergeant-at-Arms Capt. Sajid Mahmood, Charter President PAG Lubna Panjwani, Club President Uroosa Aziz, and Immediate Past President (IPP) Rahim Khoja.

The event reflected the Rotary Club’s tradition of fostering fellowship, honoring service, and strengthening community engagement through meaningful ceremonial occasions.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Assad Mujtaba stands with political and community leaders after receiving endorsements during America’s 250th birthday celebration near Clifton City Hall.

Community Leaders Endorse Candidacy at America’s 250th Birthday Celebration

Dr. Gholam Dr. Gholam Mujtaba July 5, 2026
RCK Avenue members, district leaders, and Rotarians attend the Rotary International District 3271 Installation Ceremony for the 2026–2027 Rotary year.

Rotary Installation: RCK Avenue Members Attend District Installation Ceremony 2026–2027

Web Desk July 5, 2026
Rotary District 3271 installs Shahzad Sabir as District Governor at PC Hotel Karachi.

Rotary District 3271: Shahzad Sabir Installed as District Governor in Karachi

Web Desk July 4, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com