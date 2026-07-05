Rotary Club: Karachi Capital Hills Honors District Governor with Commemorative Memento

Framed photograph from the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum wreath-laying ceremony presented to District Governor Shahzad Sabir during a special Rotary Club gathering.

Members of the Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills presented District Governor Shahzad Sabir with a framed photograph as a commemorative memento during a special ceremony. The photograph captured the Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum, marking the occasion with a lasting tribute.

The presentation highlighted the club’s commitment to preserving significant moments and recognizing leadership within the Rotary community.

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Among those present were Assistant Governor Zone 9 Masroor Paeshimam, District Sergeant-at-Arms Capt. Sajid Mahmood, Charter President PAG Lubna Panjwani, Club President Uroosa Aziz, and Immediate Past President (IPP) Rahim Khoja.

The event reflected the Rotary Club’s tradition of fostering fellowship, honoring service, and strengthening community engagement through meaningful ceremonial occasions.

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